Former doctor accused of misusing vaccines to spend 9 months in jail

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former doctor accused of giving only partial vaccines to children was sentenced to nine months in county jail Friday.

68-year-old Ishrat Sohail was sentenced on fraud charges after officials from the Florida Department of Health said she was charging a private insurance company for vaccines she received for free from the government. Employees at Sohail's office alerted state investigators to the fraud as well as the partially used vaccine vials in the office fridge.

Sohail's medical license has already been forfeited. The conditions of her plea deal also include her never working with children again.

Sohail pleaded no contest in April to a single charge of organized fraud. She was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 200 hours of community service after her jail time. She has also had to pay over $620,000 of her own money on restitution.

FDOH officials said as many as 500 children will need to be re-vaccinated. Investigators said these children could be at risk for illness and disease.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.