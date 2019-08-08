Former Jaguars WR Mike Sims-Walker accused of sucker punching man in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man accused of knocking out another man in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jaguars and University of Central Florida wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker is accused of sucker punching a man in downtown Orlando on April 14, according an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed in Orange County.

Sims-Walker is facing a charge of felony battery, a third-degree felony.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. outside the Tier Nightclub on East Central Boulevard and the victim was knocked unconscious from the punch and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The next day investigators received a tip saying the suspect in the case was Sims-Walker.

During the investigation police obtained cellphone footage from a witness and surveillance video.

Court records show the Sims-Walker cell data matches the area and time of the incident.

Sims-Walker has posted bond, according to court documents.

