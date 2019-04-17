Orlando police looking for man accused of knocking out victim in downtown

The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man accused of knocking out another man in downtown Orlando.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was left unconscious.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers with OPD are now asking for help from the public in assisting them to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 407-246-2975.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

