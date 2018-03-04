Former NASCAR driver tried meeting 12-year-old girl to buy sex, authorities say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A former NASCAR driver was arrested in Lake Mary earlier this week after federal agents said he tried to meet up with who he thought would be a 12-year-old girl he would pay for sex, according to a a report by federal agents.

An undercover agent posted an advertisement online Feb. 10, saying he was "looking for taboo-minded" people who are looking for "that dark taboo experience," to which 58-year-old former race-car driver Richard Crawford responded, "Lets do it," the report said.

The agent told Crawford he was a 50-year-old dad, but would let Crawford pay to have sex with his 12-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Crawford agreed, eventually asking for pictures of the young girl, who did not actually exist, according to the report. The agent said he sent Crawford a picture of a fellow officer from when she was around the same age.

According to the report, when asked if he had "ever done this before," Crawford responded to the agent, "Paid for it. Yes."

The agent and Crawford continued to exchange messages, texts and emails, until they eventually planned to meet Feb. 28., the agent said.

According to the report, Crawford planned to meet up with the girl and her father in the parking lot of Wendy's restaurant near I-4 and Lake Mary Boulevard at 1 p.m. until they became "cool with each other," then Crawford could follow them home or "play" in their van, the agent said.

Crawford told whom he thought was the girl's father that he would be in a gold Chevy truck when he met them, according to the report.

When the former race-car driver pulled into the restaurant, the agent, still pretending to be the father of a young girl, texted Crawford saying, "She's naked in the back. Do you want to get out and see her," the report said.

After saying he did want to see the girl, Crawford tried to get out of his truck and was taken into custody by federal agents, documents show.

Agents said Crawford, without being asked, told authorities he wasn't there to meet anyone "underage" or "illegal."

Crawford later said he showed up to see whether the "dad" actually had a 12-year-old daughter, but that he would not have gone through with it if he did, the report said.

Crawford was booked into the Seminole County Jail on a felony charge of attempted enticement of a minor, jail records show. He is being held without bond.

