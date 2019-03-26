Former preschool teacher accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Baldwin Park VPK teacher accused of inappropriately touching children has pleaded guilty.

According to court records, Jayrico Hamilton pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct Monday.

The former teacher at Bright Horizons Child Care and Learning Center was arrested last year after multiple parents came forward and said their children were sexually abused by Hamilton.

He is currently being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

Hamilton is expected to be sentenced in May.

