Former Secretary of State Mike Ertel back at Seminole County elections office

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Former Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel is back working for his old office after stepping down last month as Florida's secretary of state.

Ertel submitted his resignation and Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly accepted it after photos surfaced of the former Seminole County elected official in blackface mocking a Hurricane Katrina survivor. The photos were taken while Ertel was serving as Seminole County's supervisor of elections, according to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

Ertel, 49, was tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 28, 2018, to serve as secretary of state, replacing Ken Detzner. Ertel stepped down Jan. 24. He issued an apology, saying the photos taken in 2005 were an "opportunity for revenge."

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson confirmed to News 6 Tuesday that Ertel was hired as a temporary contractor to help provide guidance for upcoming election in Altamonte Springs, Oviedo and Lake Mary.

Anderson said he wants to get the election process right and Ertel has a proven track record in Seminole County.

Ertel was receive $5,000 a month under three-month temporary contract.

DeSantis appointed former Circuit Judge Laurel Lee to replace Ertel as Florida's top election official.

