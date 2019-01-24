Report: Mike Ertel out as Florida secretary of state after blackface photos surface

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mike Ertel, former Seminole County supervisor of elections, has resigned as Florida's secretary of state after the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper showed photos of Ertel in blackface makeup to the governor's office, the paper reports.

The Democrat reports the photos show Ertel as a Hurricane Katrina victim in blackface at a Halloween party 14 years ago. The photos were taken while Ertel was serving as Seminole County's supervisor of elections.

Ertel, 49, was tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 28 to serve as secretary of state, replacing Ken Detzner.

According to the Democrat, the paper showed the images to the governor's office, and hours later, Ertel turned in his resignation.

Before Ertel became supervisor of elections, he served in the U.S. Army and worked as a writer and journalist. He also worked as a public information officer for both the Seminole County government and Visit Florida.

News 6 has emailed and called the governor and secretary of state offices for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

