Former senator behind saggy pants law running for Orlando City Council

Sen. Gary Siplin, D-Orlando, presents a bill to set standards on taser use to the Senate criminal justice committee on Wednesday April 20, 2005, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The former Florida state senator best known for passing a law that prohibits students from wearing saggy pants on campus is running for Orlando City Council, records show.

Gary Siplin recently filed to run for District 6, the seat Samuel Ings is vacating to run for mayor. The election will be held Nov. 5.

Siplin's bill to prohibit students from wearing pants that droop below their waists went into effect in 2011, and to help students comply, he handed out hundreds of leather belts at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, according to Reuters.

Other laws Siplin passed during his time in the Florida Senate from 2002 to 2012 include the “In God We Trust” License Plate Bill to create scholarships for children of military personnel who died in the line of duty and the Prayer Bill to allow students to pray in school.

So far, Siplin is the only candidate to file for District 6.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.