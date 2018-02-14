Ex-teacher 'Mr. Jay' accused of abusing preschoolers during nap time, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Baldwin Park VPK teacher is accused of touching 3-and 4-year-old's genitals during nap time, according to new details released in the arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jayrico Hamilton.

The former teacher at Bright Horizons Child Care and Learning Center was arrested Tuesday by Orlando police after multiple parents say their children were sexually abused by Hamilton in May of last year.

Hamilton is charged with sexual battery on a victim under 12, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and child abuse, officials with the Orlando Police Department said.

An arrest affidavit released Wednesday details the almost year-long investigation leading to Hamilton's arrest.

The first incident came to light on May 15, when a 4-year-old boy told his parents, "Mr. Jay puts my penis in his mouth at nap time," according to the arrest affidavit.

Hamilton denied the abuse when he was interviewed by Orlando police detectives on May 17. A child protective investigator, or CPI, with the Department of Children and Families, also began investigating the allegations.

On May 22, records show, the CPI informed Orlando police of another possible victim, a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators interviewed the young victims and we unable to get consistent statements about possible abuse, according to the report.

Then, in January, another child's parents came forward, saying that their son disclosed in therapy that he was abused during nap time "kind of every day," according to police. Investigators said the now 5-year-old victim was able to give an account to detectives detailing what happened when Hamilton would allegedly abuse him while the other children were sleeping.

Another teacher at Bright Horizons told investigators she observed "unusual patterns of possessive behavior by Mr. Jay" of one particular VPK student, including bringing in new toys for the possible victim and ignoring the other children, the report shows.

The teacher also told detectives Hamilton would lay next to the boy on his cot during nap time.

Another preschool employee told detectives that she overheard Hamilton tell the child, "Don't forget about our secret."

In June, the parents of a 4-year-old boy filed a lawsuit against Bright Horizons, alleging that Hamilton sexually abused the boy at the VPK school.

Attorney Jeff Herman, the lawyer representing the victim's family, told News 6 in June that the suspected former employee follows at least 100 toddler-aged Instagram models and his account is public. If Bright Horizons had conducted a background check and searched his social media accounts, this would have been apparent to them, according to the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, after Hamilton's arrest, Herman released a statement on behalf of the family.

"The arrest is an important step for this brave young boy’s path to justice," Herman said. "The family thanks the Orlando Police Department for all of their hard work in this important matter.”

Hamilton was booked into the Orange County Corrections Facility Tuesday afternoon. During his first appearance in front of an Orange County judge Wednesday, he was denied bail for two charges and ordered to not have contact with the victim, their families or anyone under 18 years old.

