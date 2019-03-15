4 Rivers Smokehouse ranks No. 3 in South's Best BBQ Joints by Southern Living

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you love barbecue, you’re in luck, as there is a gem among us here in Central Florida.
4 Rivers Smokehouse is on Southern Living’s list of the South’s Best BBQ Joints for 2019.
The local barbecue chain comes in at No. 3 on the list.
Southern Living’s readers played a part in the vote with more than 65,000 people surveyed according to a news release.
The magazine said of 4 Rivers, “In the span of just a decade, 4 Rivers Smokehouse has grown from a single restaurant in Winter Park into a burgeoning barbecue empire. Slow-smoked brisket anchors a broad menu at the chain’s 14 locations, joined by wide-ranging selections such as Memphis-style pulled pork and California tri-tip.”
Here’s the rest of the top barbecue restaurants on Southern Living’s list:
- Southern Soul Barbecue, St. Simons Island, Georgia
- Lexington Barbecue in Lexington, North Carolina
- 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Winter Park, Florida
- Dreamland Bar-B-Que in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, Oklahoma
- Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia
- Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas
- The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, Texas
- B’s Barbecue in Greenville, North Carolina
- Central BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
So if you’re really into barbecue, here’s your summer road trip list.
To find a 4 Rivers near you, click here.
