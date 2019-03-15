4 Rivers Smokehouse ranks No. 3 in South's Best BBQ Joints by Southern Living

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you love barbecue, you’re in luck, as there is a gem among us here in Central Florida.

4 Rivers Smokehouse is on Southern Living’s list of the South’s Best BBQ Joints for 2019.

The local barbecue chain comes in at No. 3 on the list.

Southern Living’s readers played a part in the vote with more than 65,000 people surveyed according to a news release.

The magazine said of 4 Rivers, “In the span of just a decade, 4 Rivers Smokehouse has grown from a single restaurant in Winter Park into a burgeoning barbecue empire. Slow-smoked brisket anchors a broad menu at the chain’s 14 locations, joined by wide-ranging selections such as Memphis-style pulled pork and California tri-tip.”

Here’s the rest of the top barbecue restaurants on Southern Living’s list:

Southern Soul Barbecue, St. Simons Island, Georgia Lexington Barbecue in Lexington, North Carolina 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Winter Park, Florida Dreamland Bar-B-Que in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, Oklahoma Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Georgia Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas The Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood, Texas B’s Barbecue in Greenville, North Carolina Central BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

So if you’re really into barbecue, here’s your summer road trip list.

To find a 4 Rivers near you, click here.



