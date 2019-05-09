Free beer is back at SeaWorld Orlando all summer long

Adults can cool off while at SeaWorld by enjoying a free beer.

Officials with the theme park announced that from May 25 to Sept. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes, it is bringing back its free beer promotion for guests who are 21 years of age or older.

Guests of age will get one complimentary, 14-ounce domestic beer at Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio Bar per day.

If one beer is not enough, SeaWorld is introducing a weekday happy hour at 4 p.m. where guests can enjoy a buy one, get one free offer on beer, wine, all liquor cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages at Flamecraft Bar, Shark’s Underwater Grill Bar and Waterway Grill Bar

Pass members can start enjoying the complimentary beer before regular park guests starting May 10.



