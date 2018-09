ORLANDO, Fla. - A pickup truck crashed into a pump Tuesday night at an Orange County gas station, toppling it onto another car.

The crash happened at the 7-Eleven on Lee Road near I-4.

The owner of the car said he had purchased his car just hours before the gas pump fell onto it.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

