Alligator bite reported at Orlando park, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A possible alligator bite was reported at an Orlando park Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at Barnett Park on West Colonial Drive.

Authorities said the person was in the water retrieving an object when the victim was attacked.

The victim, who is reportedly a man in his early 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

It's unknown what injuries the victim suffered.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.