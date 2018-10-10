George Zimmerman will plead no contest to stalking private investigator

2013: George Zimmerman is acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 26, 2012, shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch coordinator, had visible…

SANFORD, Fla. - George Zimmerman's attorney says the former neighborhood watch volunteer will plead no contest to resolve misdemeanor charges accusing him of stalking a private investigator working for a documentary filmmaker.

Zimmerman's attorney said Wednesday in a Florida courtroom that Zimmerman will enter a written plea of no contest next month and serve some probation.

Under such a plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt and a conviction is withheld if the conditions of the plea are met.

Attorney Zahra Umansky says the terms of the no contest plea, including the length of probation, will be disclosed next month.

Zimmerman is accused of stalking a private investigator working on documentary series and threatening to feed him to an alligator. A judge denied a request for a restraining order against Zimmerman.

Zimmerman fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in a case that raised questions about race and gun laws.

The investigator Zimmerman is accused of stalking was working on the six-part docu-series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story."

Martin’s parents, Tracy Martin and Sabrina Fulton, premiered the documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.