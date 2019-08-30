Get your Hurricane Dorian questions answered: 1-888-436-6665

With Florida's growing population, Hurricane Dorian could be the first time some residents experience a storm of this magnitude; however, even longtime Florida residents can have questions or need help ahead of a storm.

According to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall along Florida's eastern coast as a major hurricane sometime after Monday and then head north along the peninsula.

To help put your nerves at ease News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will host a Hurricane Dorian hotline staffed with experts, including meteorologists, to answer questions about storm preparations and what to expect in your area.

Callers can dial 1-888-436-6665 to have questions answered about Dorian, how to prepare your home and family, evacuation routes, sand bag locations, closures, shelter options and more.

The News 6 hotline will be live through 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m., Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Beginning Monday, the phone line will open at 5 a.m. and remain open through the storm.

You can also ask meteorologists questions online. ClickOrlando.com will host chats before and during Dorian's arrival. The next chat with News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Click here for more information.

