Giant cocktail-mixing truck serves up whiskey drinks around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you see a huge, yellow mixing truck driving along Orlando roads, it could possibly be full of whiskey drinks.

The Monkey Shoulder Mixer is making its way around Orlando, inspiring liquor fans to “play with your whisky.”

The traveling cocktail mixer has been around since last February after making its debut during Arizona Cocktail Week, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

If you love whiskey, stop by and purchase a “Mixed Up Monkey” that features Monkey Shoulder whisky, mint simple syrup, fresh lemon juice, soda and mint leaves.

The Monkey Mixer will be making the following stops around Orlando:

CANCELED - March 22: 5 to 8 p.m. at Twin Peaks, 8350 International Dr., Orlando

- March 22: 5 to 8 p.m. at Twin Peaks, 8350 International Dr., Orlando March 29: 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, 1900 East Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista

March 30: 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, 1900 East Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista

More stops are being added through April 2.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.