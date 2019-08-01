Girl falls from 3-story Orange County hotel window, suffers minor injuries

Orange County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue vehicles at an Extended Stay where an 8-year-old girl fell from a 3-story window. She suffered a knee injury but is expected to be OK. (Image: WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-year-old girl fell from a third-floor window of an Orange County hotel but did not suffer serious injuries thanks to some foliage below, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

The girl fell Thursday afternoon from the Extended Stay hotel on Palm Parkway, fire rescue said. She suffered a knee injury but was alert and talking when paramedics arrived at the hotel, Orange County Fire Rescue public information officer Mike Jachles said.

The room overlooked the pool area, and the girl fell into an area with trees and bushes, which likely broke her fall. Any fall greater than 10 feet is something paramedics take very seriously, Jachles said.

"We're very fortunate that this child was not seriously injured because of the height of the fall," Jachles said.

Orange County Fire Rescue transferred her to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital as a precaution.

The 8-year-old is visiting the Orange County area for a few weeks with her family from the UK, according to fire rescue.

Jachles said the girl was more upset that she was going to the hospital and not Disney World.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene.

