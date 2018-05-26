Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in wake of Subtropical Storm Alberto

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Saturday ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto's predicted path near Florida.

A press release from the governor's office said the state of emergency affects the entire state of Florida.

Scott said he declared the state of emergency to help Floridians best prepare for the coming days.

"Remember, the track of these storms can change without notice. Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted -- everyone in our state must be prepared," Scott said.

Central Florida is expected to start experiencing heavy rain from the storm on Sunday morning. News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges also predicted heavy gusts of wind with the possibility of tornadoes.

A flood watch is in place Saturday afternoon through Monday.

