WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, Brevard sheriff discuss 'significant criminal investigation'

COCOA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Cocoa Wednesday as Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is set to reveal the conclusion of a "significant criminal investigation," according to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Ivey and DeSantis will hold a joint news conference at 2 p.m. outside the Sheriff Office's Special Projects Complex in Cocoa.

Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis, Moody and Brevard Seminole County State Attorney Phil Archer will also be in attendance.

Details of the nature of the investigation were not available prior to the news conference.

More than 90 suspects arrested as part of a Brevard County Sheriff's Office investigation. (Image: BCSO/WKMG)

Ahead of the announcement Sheriff's Office investigators displayed several semi-automatic firearms and bags of cash confiscated during the investigation.

A poster displaced mugshots or photos of close to 100 suspects.

