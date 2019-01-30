Gov. DeSantis puts Airbnb on scrutinized companies list

With about 45,000 Airbnb hosts in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the company has been added to the state's scrutinized companies list.

DeSantis said that the company is unfairly targeting Jews in the Middle East's West Bank.

"It singles out Israeli Jews in the West Bank. It does not apply the same delisting to Palestinians and Arabs in the West Bank," DeSantis said."With that, they do have a 90-day period to correct and I hope they will correct the policy. I mean the fact of the matter is this is not a policy that applies to all these disputed territories even-handedly."

The vacation rental platform said that in 2018, the state of Florida benefited from nearly $90 million in tax revenue.

Airbnb released this statement to News 6 on the announcement:

“We unequivocally reject and oppose the BDS movement and are disappointed by today’s vote. There are over 20,000 Airbnb hosts in Israel who open their doors and showcase the best of Israeli hospitality to guests from around the world, which boosts local families, businesses and communities. Our community of hosts in Israel has already welcomed more than 1 million guests and we will continue to invest in Israel.”

Airbnb said that in 2018, their revenue in Orange and Brevard counties totaled about $3.5 million.

