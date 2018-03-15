Gov. Rick Scott in Sanford to highlight tax cuts

SANFORD, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott will be in Sanford Thursday afternoon as part of a post-legislative session tour to highlight tax cuts and other in-office accomplishments during his tenure as governor.

The speaking event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Industrial Lighting Products on Codisco Way.

In a similar event in Tampa on Wednesday, Scott touted cutting taxes nearly 100 times, including nearly $550 million in tax cuts during the most recent legislative session, according to a news release.

Scott also lauded Florida lawmakers for quickly passing new gun legislation after a mass shooting at a school in Parkland left 17 people dead.

Scott's news conference will be live streamed in the media player above beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.