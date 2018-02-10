Grand opening of Orange County park honors fallen deputy

WINDERMERE, Fla. - An Orange County deputy killed in the line of duty will be honored during the grand opening of a park Saturday, almost four years since the day he died, according to county officials.

The park, named Deputy Scott Pine Community Park, was created in honor of Pine, who died in 2014 while responding to a call in southwest Orange County.

County officials, including Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Sheriff Jerry Demings and District 1 Commissioner Betsy VanderLey, will attend the opening, which is set to take place at 10 a.m. at 6865 Ficquette Road.

Located in Windermere, the 19.5-acre park is shared by the county and Orange County Public Schools

and includes a multipurpose field to be used for recreational activities, county officials said. The field will also serve as Windermere High School's new football stadium.

In addition to the opening of the park, a blood drive is also taking place in Pine's honor, as he was known to encourage others to donate blood.

"We hope his life will inspire others to donate blood so that he can continue to serve and save lives even after his sacrifice in the line of duty," Angela Mills, Pine's sister, said.

Pine was fatally shot by Benjamin Holtermann during a car burglary investigation on Feb. 11, 2014. Holtermann later took his own life.

