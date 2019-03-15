Grounded Boeing Max 8 planes land at Melbourne airport

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane is pictured on he tarmac with its signature winglet and fuel efficient engines outside the company's factory on March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Orlando Melbourne International Airport will be housing some of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which have been grounded around the world after two major accidents involving similar aircraft.

The first two arrived early Thursday evening with just pilots and no passengers or flight attendants, according to a report from Florida Today.

There is a possibility of 20 more planes coming, airport officials said.

According to a report in USA Today, American Airlines and Southwest had been the world's only carriers still flying the 737 Max 8 version that was involved in two recent crashes. United also had been flying Boeing 737 Max jets in its fleet, though it has only the larger Max 9 version.

Already grounded in North America: Air Canada, Aeromexico, Cayman Airways, Copa Airlines of Panama (Max 9s only), Sunwing Airlines of Canada and WestJet of Canada.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.