Guest shares video of track switch on Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A guest at Disney World Animal Kingdom was able to show the track switch on Expedition Everest while trying to get away from a Yeti.

Expedition Everest is one of the most thrilling roller coasters Disney World has to offer.

***Stop reading if you want to avoid ride spoilers****

One of the peak moments of the coaster is when the train reaches the top of the ride, guests notice the Yeti has ripped away the rest of the track.

A Disney guest posted video of the track switching before the coaster moves again to finish out the adventure.

Nervous about going to the top of Everest? Another Disney guest filmed the entire journey of the ride.

If you are worried about long lines, the ride offers a single-rider options which is usually faster than the standby queue.

Only downside of single-rider is you probably won't sit next to your friends and family.

