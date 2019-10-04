Guest shares video of track switch on Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A guest at Disney World Animal Kingdom was able to show the track switch on Expedition Everest while trying to get away from a Yeti.
Expedition Everest is one of the most thrilling roller coasters Disney World has to offer.
***Stop reading if you want to avoid ride spoilers****
One of the peak moments of the coaster is when the train reaches the top of the ride, guests notice the Yeti has ripped away the rest of the track.
A Disney guest posted video of the track switching before the coaster moves again to finish out the adventure.
How Expedition Everest switches tracks from r/WaltDisneyWorld
Nervous about going to the top of Everest? Another Disney guest filmed the entire journey of the ride.
If you are worried about long lines, the ride offers a single-rider options which is usually faster than the standby queue.
Only downside of single-rider is you probably won't sit next to your friends and family.
