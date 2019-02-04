Meet the 'Generation Under Fire: Guns, Safety & Rights' panel

ORLANDO, Fla. - For News 6's "Generation Under Fire: Guns, Safety & Rights" special on Feb. 11, we're bringing in the experts.

Our afternoon shows will be filled with stories in which our reporters explore issues related to gun violence in the region, then, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. we'll bring in a panel of local leaders who will provide their thoughts, perspectives and opinions on the news of the day.

These experts include those who are on the front lines when it comes to protecting our community, lawmakers who are responsible for fighting for the concerns of their constituents and those who advocate for students.

Below is a brief introduction of our panel members, listed in alphabetical order. Be sure to go to ClickOrlando.com on Feb. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to watch the panel discussion and town hall live. You can also fill out the form at the bottom of this story if there's a question you'd like to ask the experts.

Danny Banks, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent in Charge



Danny Banks

Banks has served with FDLE since 2000 in various roles, including special agent in charge in which he oversees nine counties in the Central Florida region and FDLE's criminal investigations. In March, he will leave the agency to transition to his new role as deputy county administrator of Public Safety at Orange County Government. In that position, he'll oversee the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Corrections Department.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, (D) District 47



Anna Eskamani

Eskamani is the first Iranian-American to hold any elected office in the Florida. Eskamani represents District 47 in the Florida House of Representatives, which includes parts of Orlando and Winter Park. The University of Central Florida Ph.D. student ran in the 2018 election on a platform that included improvements to affordable housing, making public transit more accessible, expanding Medicaid and fighting for equal rights.

Sherri Gonzales, Mental Health Expert from Children’s Home Society of Florida



Sherri Gonzales

Gonzales is the executive director of Children's Home Society of Florida, a foster organization that has been pushing to improve child welfare for decades. Children's Home Society of Florida has been instrumental in enacting legislation designed to protect children's rights. Gonzales has been with the organization for more than 18 years and also has experience with the Florida Department of Children and Families and as a therapist in Sarasota.

Teresa Jacobs, Orange County School Board Chair



Jacobs' new role as chair of the Orange County School Board comes after she served two terms as the mayor of Orange County and two terms as an Orange County commissioner before that. During her campaign for school board chair, she said she wanted to make Orange County schools the safest in the state and remove barriers that prevent students from reaching their full potential.

John Mina, Orange County Sheriff



John Mina

Mina was at the helm of the Orlando Police Department when the attack on Pulse nightclub happened on June 12, 2016. Now, he serves as Orange County sheriff. His focus in that new role is on reducing the crime rate, improving relationships within the community and increasing transparency in the department. He has nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement.

Mark O’Mara, Attorney



Mark O'Mara

O'Mara is a criminal defense attorney best known for successfully defending George Zimmerman, the man accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. Since Zimmerman's acquittal in 2013, O'Mara has gone on to become a legal analyst for CNN and continues to work as an attorney in Central Florida. He began practicing law in the area in 1983 and he served as a prosecutor before becoming an attorney.

State Rep. Carlos Smith, (D) District 49



Smith is Florida's first openly LGBTQ Latino lawmaker. Since being elected in 2016 just five months after the mass shooting at Pulse, he founded and was elected chair of the Florida Legislative Progressive Caucus, which was established to fight for progressive values including ensuring civil rights for all, fighting for environmental protection and promoting inclusion. He has been outspoken in pushing for reforms to the state's gun laws, particularly after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeMarcus Womack, Parramore Kidz Zone



DeMarcus Womack

Womack is a Bethune-Cookman University graduate student who grew up in the Parramore area. He was convicted on a felony gun charge when he was 18, but since then, he's dedicated his time to giving back to the community and athletics at BCU. Recently, he's held backpack giveaways, field days, bike giveaways and conducted a Christmas play all for the children in Parramore.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.