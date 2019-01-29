News 6 hosts special day of coverage dedicated to gun-related issues

ORLANDO, Fla. - The impact of gun violence in Central Florida is undeniable.

During recent years, the region has experienced the massacre at Pulse night club, a shooting on a school campus, domestic violence slayings that have left families fractured, law enforcement officers gunned down in the line of duty and a workplace shooting that had a rippling impact on the community.

Those most notorious instances, of course, are in addition to robberies and drug deals gone wrong that make headlines on a near daily basis.

Many politicians, activists and other influential leaders have been outspoken when it comes to discussing the consequences of firearms. Now, it's your turn.

News 6 will host a special day of coverage dedicated to exploring the impact that guns have had on Central Florida. Our reporters will cover stories that showcase what's being done to protect schools, how mass shooting survivors have struggled to heal from both physical and emotional wounds, what goes into responsible gun ownership, the role mental health issues play in gun-related crimes and how the state governs gun ownership.

When "Generation Under Fire: Guns, Safety & Rights" airs on Feb. 11 -- just days before the country recognizes the one-year mark since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- viewers will also hear from legislators, law enforcement officials and medical professionals who are on the front line when it comes to dealing with guns.

We're also inviting our viewers to become part of the conversation through a digital town hall that will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while our special is airing. News 6 readers can submit their comments online during a live chat for a chance to have their questions answered by our panel of experts.

An online submission form has also been set up to provide readers with a chance to voice their thoughts.

For more information about our coverage, go to ClickOrlando.com/GunViolence.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.