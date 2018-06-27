WATCH LIVE: Orlando police, family give update on officer shot by suspect who killed 4 children

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than two weeks after Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia was shot while attempting to rescue four children from an armed domestic violence suspect, his family and fellow officers will provide an update on his condition.

Valencia has been in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center since he was shot in the head just after 1 a.m. on June 11 at the Westbrook Apartments. The shooting began a daylong standoff between the suspect Gary Lindsey Jr. and Orlando police and Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Orlando police and Valencia's family will provide an update on his condition Wednesday at 1 p.m. at OPD headquarters. Ahead of the news conference Orlando police said Valencia remains in critical condition.

The incident began on June 10 just before midnight when the children’s mother called 911 from a 7-Eleven saying that Lindsey, a felon, had abused her and taken her phone. She fled the apartment to call police, 911 calls show.

Valencia and Officer Emanuel Gonzalez were the first two officers to arrive at the scene. When Valencia and other police officers attempted to get the children out he was shot by Lindsey. His fellow officers rushed him to ORMC where he underwent emergency surgery in the trauma center.

After 9 p.m. on June 11, SWAT officers enter the apartment to find all four children -- Irayan Pluth, 12, Lillia Pluth, 10, Aidan Lindsey, 6, and Dove Lindsey, 1 -- shot to death in their beds. Lindsey, the father of two of the children, was found dead in a closet from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Valencia’s wife, Meghan Valencia, told reporters during a news conference three days after the shooting that her husband was fighting for his life. The couple, both in their 20s, have been together since they were in middle school.

Meghan Valencia was recently given a pendant of her husband's badge by his squad.

"She wears it close to her heart, along with the heart pendant Kevin gave her when they were 12," OPD tweeted.

Through tears, she spoke directly to the families of the four children who were killed by Lindsey, saying that every officer who tried to save them feels the "weight of world" that they could not.

Dr. Chadwick Smith, an Orlando Regional Medical Center trauma surgeon, said Kevin Valencia was "showing signs of responsiveness" while in a coma.

Orlando police have continued to ask for prayers and donations for the Valencia family as his road to recovery is expected to be very long.

Anyone looking to offer support to Valencia and his family can visit the GoFundMe account set up on his behalf.

