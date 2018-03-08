Gunman keeps shooting FPL solar farm signs in Brevard, deputies say

MICCO, Fla. - Brevard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they say keeps shooting signs at the Florida Power & Light Co. solar farm in Micco.

Deputies on Wednesday posted images of the gunman to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page and posted video of the most recent shooting to YouTube (watch below).

According to authorities, a sign affixed to a security gate at 8840 Fleming Grant Road was damaged by several gunshots about four months ago. Deputies said the company replaced the sign, which was shot up again.

"Each time the sign is replaced, the unknown suspect damages the sign again with gunfire," deputies wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said FPL recently installed a light and security camera that captured an image of the gunman, who shot and destroyed the camera.

FPL released a statement about the shootings.

"We are aware of the ongoing investigation regarding a suspect who has repeatedly shot a sign outside one of our facilities in Brevard County. We take matters like this extremely seriously, which is why we’ve been working hand-in-hand with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to try to identify this individual to ensure he’s arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

It's not known why the man is targeting the FPL signs.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 321-253-6683 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

