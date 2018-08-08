Halloween Horror Nights original haunted house 'Seeds of Extinction' unveiled

ORLANDO, Fla. - Yes, nature is scary and this all new, original Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights haunted house is even more proof of that.

The "Seeds of Extinction" house, unveiled on Wednesday, is set on Earth moments after a catastrophic meteor has struck, wiping humanity out of existence and causing a sinister change in the planet's greenery.

"What appears to be a lush and green graveyard hides the most terrifying and hungry meat eaters. Predatory plants of all species use strangling vines, razor-sharp thorns, and poisonous pollens to encroach from all sides as you invade this new world," theme park officials wrote.

"Seeds of Extinction" is one of 10 haunted houses on the lineup for this year's event. Other houses include "Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces," "Slaughter Sinema," "Dead Exposure" and the much-anticipated "Stranger Things" house.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 14 to Nov. 3. Click here for ticket information and other need-to-know details.

