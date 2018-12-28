Heading to Camping World Bowl? Here's what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Virginia and Syracuse University fans are in the Orlando area this weekend to watch their beloved teams play in the Camping World Bowl, but there are a few things they need to know before the main event.

The bowl game kicks off Friday afternoon, but celebrations leading up to the matchup are already getting underway.

Below is a full list of events scheduled Friday for fans to attend.

11 a.m. – Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands on Park Avenue in Winter Park.

12 p.m. – parking available at the stadium.

1: 15 p.m. – Fan Fest welcomes tailgaters ahead of the game.

3:15 p.m. – Stadium gates open.

Fans should also keep the following safety and security tips in mind before they head to the stadium.

Big purses are not allowed. Bags should be no bigger than a clutch-sized purse.

No coolers, backpacks, computer or camera bags, fanny packs or luggage allowed in the stadium.

Clear Bag policy is in place. Click here for more information.

Clear bag policy. (Photo: CampingWorldStadium.com)

The game is expected to kick off at 5:15 p.m.

