Heading to Camping World Bowl? Here's what you need to know

Safety, security measures in place at stadium

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter, Brianna Volz - Web producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Virginia and Syracuse University fans are in the Orlando area this weekend to watch their beloved teams play in the Camping World Bowl, but there are a few things they need to know before the main event.

The bowl game kicks off Friday afternoon, but celebrations leading up to the matchup are already getting underway.

Below is a full list of events scheduled Friday for fans to attend.

11 a.m. – Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands on Park Avenue in Winter Park. 

12 p.m. – parking available at the stadium.

1: 15 p.m. – Fan Fest welcomes tailgaters ahead of the game.

3:15 p.m. – Stadium gates open.

Fans should also keep the following safety and security tips in mind before they head to the stadium.

  • Big purses are not allowed. Bags should be no bigger than a clutch-sized purse.
  • No coolers, backpacks, computer or camera bags, fanny packs or luggage allowed in the stadium.
  • Clear Bag policy is in place. Click here for more information.

Clear bag policy. (Photo: CampingWorldStadium.com)

The game is expected to kick off at 5:15 p.m.

