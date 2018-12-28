Heading to Camping World Bowl? Here's what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Virginia and Syracuse University fans are in the Orlando area this weekend to watch their beloved teams play in the Camping World Bowl, but there are a few things they need to know before the main event.
[RELATED: What to do in Orlando area during college football bowl game week | Syracuse University students, staff volunteer in Orlando before Camping World Bowl]
The bowl game kicks off Friday afternoon, but celebrations leading up to the matchup are already getting underway.
Below is a full list of events scheduled Friday for fans to attend.
11 a.m. – Camping World Bowl Parade of Bands on Park Avenue in Winter Park.
12 p.m. – parking available at the stadium.
1: 15 p.m. – Fan Fest welcomes tailgaters ahead of the game.
3:15 p.m. – Stadium gates open.
Fans should also keep the following safety and security tips in mind before they head to the stadium.
- Big purses are not allowed. Bags should be no bigger than a clutch-sized purse.
- No coolers, backpacks, computer or camera bags, fanny packs or luggage allowed in the stadium.
- Clear Bag policy is in place. Click here for more information.
The game is expected to kick off at 5:15 p.m.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.