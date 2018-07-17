Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence in Ocoee

ORLANDO, Fla. - A heavy police presence could be seen Tuesday morning near an Advanced Auto Parts store in Ocoee after police said an officer was involved in a shooting.

The incident was unfolding around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Apopka Vineland and Clarcona Ocoee roads, which is within the Orange County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction. Another scene was found a short distance away near Sawmill Boulevard within Ocoee city limits, officials said.

Pictures from the scene showed law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responding to the incident. Crime scene tape was blocking off the entrance to the store.

Ocoee police said at least one officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said two vehicles, one of which was confirmed to have been stolen, were involved in the incident. FHP officials also told News 6 that an Ocoee officer on a motorcycle originally spotted the stolen vehicle.

News 6 crews saw a motorcycle with flashing lights down at the scene. Authorities have not said whether that motorcycle belonged to the officer involved in the shooting.

Ocoee police said no one waws hit by the gunfire and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies made an arrest at North Apopka Vineland Road and Clarcona Road.

It's unclear whether anyone else was involved in the incident or if the officer was injured.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.