Here's your guide to allergy-friendly trick-or-treating this Halloween

While Halloween can be a treat for some people, for those with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, the holiday can feel more like a trick.

FoodAllergy.org defines a food allergy as a medical condition in which exposure to a certain food triggers a harmful immune response. According to statistics from the site, approximately 15 million people in the U.S. are allergic to some foods. Many others choose to abstain from eating certain foods based on their dietary restrictions.

Those with food allergies are in luck in during fall in Central Florida -- Events such as Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and Seaworld Spooktacular can offer allergy-friendly treats to any trick-or-treaters who come along. Allergy-friendly candy brands, such as Enjoy Life, Free2b, No Whey and Surf Sweets can be found at most specialty and mainstream grocery stores. Some houses, often denoted by the presence of a teal pumpkin, will even offer small toys in place of candy.

But, for those who still want to take their costumed counterparts trick-or-treating in the traditional sense, plenty of candy options are available, if you know where to look.

Below is a list of mainstream Halloween candies that are considered allergy and specialty diet friendly. NOTE: With all food items, double check the ingredients list before consuming.

Vegan - All vegan candies contain no animal products, including dairy or eggs.

Airheads

Cracker Jacks

Lemonheads

Twizzlers

Dots

Smarties

Swedish Fish

Skittles

Sour Patch

Annie's fruit snacks

Brach's cinnamon hard candies, orange slices, star brites, lemon drops and root beer barrels

Charm's Blow Pops

Dum Dums

Jolly Ranchers

Now and Laters

Pez

Red Vines

Cry Babies

Hubba Bubba gum

Jujyfruits

Gluten free - All gluten-free products contain no wheat or other-wheat based ingredients.

Note that all Mars brands, denoted with an asterisk (*) are processed in a facility that also processes gluten products, and therefore have the potential for cross contamination. Depending on the severity of your allergy, please use caution when consuming.

M&M's except pretzel and crispy*

Milky Way Midnight and caramel flavors only*

Snickers*

Almond Joys, except Almond Joy pieces

Mounds

Heath Bars

Most Hershey's chocolate bars, nuggets, kisses and milk duds

All Reece's except season shaped chocolates

York peppermint patties

Paydays

All Rolos, except minis

SKOR bars

Tootsie Rolls

Smarties

Jelly Bellies

Baby Ruths

Sno Caps

Pixie sticks

Butterfingers, only original flavor, including fun size

Raisinets

Laffy Taffy

Sweetarts

NECCO wafers

Welch's fruit snacks

Brach's candy corn

Mike and Ikes

Peeps

Nut-free - These candies do not contain any peanuts or tree nuts. Some are specially marked by their manufacturers as being processed in nut-free facilities, some are not.

Processed in allergen-free facility

Dots

Dum Dums

Sugar Daddys

Sugar Babies

Tootsie Pops

Tootsie Rolls

Charleston Chews

Charms Blow Pops

Vermont Nut-Free Chocolates

Junior Mints

Junior Caramels

Smarties

Tear Jerkers Sour Bubble Gum

Jelly Belly Candy Canes

Nut-free but not listed as processed in allergen-free facility

Milk Duds

Lifesavers Gummies

Lifesavers Hard Candies

Kraft Caramels

Starburst Fruit Chews

Jolly Rancher Hard Candies

Pez

Skittles

Razzles

Red Vines

Rolos

Push Pops

Twizzlers

Good & Plenty

Smarties

Whoppers

Sour Punch Straws (Apple, Strawberry)

Zours

Hershey's Mini Chocolate Bars

Hershey's Chocolate Kisses (Plain, Special Dark)

Sour Patch Kids

Airheads

Swedish Fish

Wonka's Nerds

Runts

Sweet Tarts

Laffy Taffy

Peeps

Mike and Ikes

Mentos

Ring Pops

Sweetarts

Fun Dip

York Peppermint Patties

Pop Rocks

Kosher - All kosher candies follow the guidelines of either pareve foods or dairy-containing foods.

Pareve

Airheads

Astro Pops

Dum Dums

Saf-T-Pops (also known as Safety Lollipops)

Candy Canes

Atomic Fireball Lollipops

Lemonhead Lollipops

Jelly Belly Candy Canes

Twizzlers Cherry & Black Licorice Bites "Nibs"

Twizzler's Pull & Peel Candy Bar

Twizzler's Chocolate Licorice Twists

Appleheads

Atomic Fireballs

Boston Baked Beans

Cherry Slices

Cherry Sours

Cherryheads

Grapeheads

Gum Drops

Jawbreakers

Jelly Beans

Lemonheads

Orange Slices

Orangeheads

Red Hots

Sour Jacks

Spearmint Leaves

Spice Gum Drops

Dairy

Cadbury Caramello Candy Bar

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Candy Bar

Cadbury Mini Eggs Sugar Coated Milk Chocolate Candy

Cadbury Roasted Almond Milk Chocolate Candy Bar

Heath Toffee Candy Bar

Almond Joy Milk Chocolate Coconut and Almond Bites

Almond Joy Milk Chocolate Coconut Almond Candy Bar

Almond Joy Milk Chocolate Coconut Almond Candy Eggs

Chocolate Covered York Peppermint Patties

Fifth Avenue Milk Chocolate & Crunchy Peanut Butter Candy Bar

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Candy

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Kisses with Almonds

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Mini Kisses

Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds Candy Bar

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Pastel Foil Wrapped Giant Kiss

Milk Duds

Hershey "Special" Dark Chocolate Candy Bar

KitKat Candy Bar

Mounds Chocolate & Coconut Bar

Mr.Goodbar Candy Bar

O'Henry Candy Bar

Payday Candy Bar

Reese Peanut Butter Cups

Reese Nutrageous Candy Bar

Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Candy

Rolo Caramels in Milk Chocolate

Skor Milk Chocolate Covered Crisp Butter Toffee Candy Bar

Sunkist Fruit Gems

Whoppers Mini Eggs Malted Milk candy

Whopper's Robin's Eggs Malted Milk Candy

York Chocolate Covered Peppermint Patties

Zagnut Peanut Butter Logs

Zero Candy Bar

Dove Dark Chocolate Candy Bar

Dove Milk Chocolate Candy Bar

M&M's Almond Chocolate Candies

M&M's Crispy Chocolate Candies

M&M's Eggs Pastel Plain

M&M's Milk Chocolate Candies

M&M's Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies

M&M's Peanut Chocolate Candies

3 Musketeers Candy Bar

Milky Way "Original" Candy Bar

Milky Way Dark Chocolate Candy Bar

Milky Way Midnight Candy Bar

Snickers Candy Bar

Twix Candy Bar

Gumballs

Sixlets

Foil Wrapped Chocolate Coins

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.