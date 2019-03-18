Here's how you can learn to be a mermaid at Walt Disney World Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anyone who has ever wanted to be part of Ariel's world is invited to attend one of the new mermaid classes now being offered at Walt Disney World.

During the hourlong class, attendees who are at least 4 years old will be fitted with a tail and learn how to swim like a mermaid, according to a Disney blog post.

Disney has partnered with The Mermaid Academy in Orlando to offer the classes on select dates at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

By the end of the class, little mermaids and mermen will know how to swim through hoops, dive for treasure and splash with their fins.

Classes are $50 per person and can be booked by calling 407-WDW-PLAY starting now.

For more information about the experience, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.