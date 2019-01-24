Here's what that crazy sound coming from Patrick Air Force Base is

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - If you live near Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County, you might hear some loud, unusual sounds echoing through the sky for the next few weeks.

The base will be hosting training for military aircraft, specifically F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, and C-130 turboprop military transport planes, which produce uncommon loud whooshes as they fly. The planes are expected to fly over both commercial and residential areas.

In a Facebook post, officials from the base declared the noise the "Sound of Freedom." They said the training should not cause any alarm and instead urged locals to enjoy the concert.

"It's almost like a free air show," officials said.

