'He's just out cold:' 911 call released in attack at bar that left man with memory loss

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 911 call released Wednesday shows that the victim in an attack outside a bar in Daytona Beach was unconscious for at least 20 minutes before authorities arrived.

A bystander who witnessed the man get punched at least once before hitting the ground stayed with the victim to see if he would regain consciousness. After 20 minutes, he called 911.

"He's breathing. He's kind of, like, snoring but he's not waking up," the man said.

The operator expresses concern even after the caller insists that the 22-year-old victim is still breathing.

"No, no vomiting or anything. He's just out cold," the man said.

Daytona Beach police said that surveillance video showed a man approaching the victim on Jan. 26 around 3 a.m. and punching him in the face before leaving the area.

Authorities said the assailant was wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and a red hat the night of the attack. He left the scene in a dark-colored car.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffers from permanent memory loss, diminished mental capacity and physical problems, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5101 and reference case number 20190001652.

