Holes open near homes in The Villages

A hole opens near homes in The Villages.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - At least three holes, possibly sinkholes, have opened near homes in The Villages, video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed.

The holes opened near 79th McLawren Terrace, not far from SE Highway 42 and Buena Vista Boulevard in Marion County.

Cracks can be seen in the garage of one of the homes. The other two holes are located in front of a couple of nearby houses.

It's not known if any evacuations have been ordered.

A hole opens near homes in The Villages.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.