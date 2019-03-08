Six escape fire caused by exploding van in Pine Hills

Damages to a home in Pine Hills after a fire. (Image:Tee Taylor/WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A house and two vehicles caught fire Friday in an Orange County neighborhood, officials said.

The fire broke out on Bonnie Brae Circle in Pine Hills.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that four adults, two toddlers and two dogs escaped the home during the fire. Everyone made it out OK with no injuries, but the family is still searching for their cats.

Seven people live at the home. A 9-year-old boy was at school when the fire happened, officials said.

Two people and their dogs who survived a home fire in Pine Hills speak to reporters. (Image: OCFR)

The owner of the van that caught on fire told News 6 his van exploded soon after his dogs started barking.

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team was requested to assist the family, according to OCFR.

#workingfire Bonnie Brae/N Pine Hills - heavy fire in a one-story home with a possible victim reported inside. Working on Fire TAC-8. #PIO en route- ETA 10 min. #BREAKING — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019

#UPDATE #workingfire - house well involved with two vehicles fully involved. Crews are inside the structure searching for victim at this time. #BREAKING — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 8, 2019

A man was shot and killed in the 5000 block of Bonnie Brae Circle earlier this week, but it's not known if there's any connection between the fire and the shooting.

Sky 6 images show damage to a house on Bonnie Brae Circle in Pine Hills after a fire. (Image: WKMG)

