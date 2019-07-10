How to protect yourself from this gross ice cream-licking trend

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a disasteful trend. People are reportedly licking ice cream in tubs and putting them back on grocery shelves.

The public safety concern went viral after a Texas teen allegedly licked ice cream out of a Blue Bell container and put the dessert back in the name of #icecreamchallenge.

Here are a few tips to avoid falling victim to this ice cream-licking scheme.

Inspect your food

Ice cream should come with a film beneath the lid. If it doesn’t, it could mean two things. The scary option is that someone has licked this carton of ice cream. The second option could be a quality issue with the ice cream distribution. Either way, show the cashier so no one falls victim to this ice cream-licking trend and you’ll be considered a public safety hero.

Disclaimer: Not all brands provide a film under the lid during manufacturing.

Grab from the back of the bunch

This tip isn’t fool-proof, but it is cautious.

As you open the freezer door, don’t grab the first product. Make the extra effort to grab from the back. Those hard-to-reach pints are least likely to be tampered with. Think about it: If someone is trying to commit the unthinkable crime of ruining ice cream they probably have to do it quickly, before anyone can catch them in the act. By grabbing a carton from the back you’re increasing your chances of buying an un-licked product. If only it didn’t have to come to this.

Turn to authorities

If you see anyone tampering with any sort of food, you can report it. More importantly, if you catch the act on camera you’re providing hard-hitting evidence to end this ice cream-licking debauchery.

In Florida, if you tamper with consumer products you can be charged with violating Florida’s Anti-Tampering Act and criminal mischief. That’s what happened with this Florida woman, who tried her hand at this ice-cream licking scheme.

Don’t eat ice cream

Not the most popular tip, but it is a sure-fire way to avoid any products that have been tampered with. Some may argue it’s also the healthy option. By not eating ice cream, you’re also deafening this trend. Who is going to mess with ice cream if no one is buying it? These fiends will probably go ruin broccoli or something.

If you have any tips, feel free to leave them in the comments.

