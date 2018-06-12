Human remains found in Ocala National Forest, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Unidentified human remains were found in the Ocala National Forest on Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the remains were found in the area of East State Road 40, near the intersection of 115th Avenue. Authorities did not say who found the remains or release any information about the circumstances in which they were discovered.

"Detectives have not released any information regarding the identity of the remains as this is still an active investigation at this point," deputies said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

