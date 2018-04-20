FEMA grants unconditional housing extension, offering families temporary reprieve

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to extend the transitional housing program unconditionally for Hurricane Maria evacuees through May 14 buying Puerto Ricans more time, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said Friday.

Hundreds of families who are staying in Florida after being displaced because of the storm risked being kicked out of their hotel rooms as soon as Friday because FEMA's temporary housing assistance program, also known as TSA was ending.

Just after noon, Nelson announced FEMA has approved the unconditional extension. FEMA officials did not approve the extension to June 30, which was the original request from lawmakers.

"The decision means that the 600 displaced families in Florida that FEMA had planned on evicting from their hotel rooms as early as today will now be allowed to stay through at least May 14," a statement from Nelson's office read.

However, this is not the extension Osceola County school officials and other lawmakers were asking for to help thousands of displaced students from Puerto Rico attending Central Florida schools.

Last week, Osceola County Schools Superintendent Debra Pace urged Rosselló to ask FEMA to extend the program again to allow students from the island to finish the school year.

Nelson said he will continue to push for the extension to last through the end of the school year.

On Monday, Puerto Rican families were told that their aid would terminate as soon as Friday due to new, stricter eligibility requirements that followed recommendations from Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, according to officials at Rep. Darren Soto's office.

Rosselló sent a letter to FEMA on Wednesday seeking an unconditional 46-day extension to TSA until June 30.

"We are still in talks to receive an unconditional extension until June 30, as requested by Governor Rosselló on April 18," officials with the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration said in a tweet.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.