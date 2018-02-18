MAP: I-4 eastbound on-ramp at Universal Boulevard to close for 5 months

ORLANDO, Fla. - A major I-4 ramp in the heart of the tourist district is set to close overnight Sunday and remain closed for the several months.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation and the I-4 Ultimate Project said the eastbound I-4 on-ramp from Universal Boulevard will close for five months beginning at 2 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow construction crews to continue building the new I-4 and Kirkman Road interchange as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

[MAP: Check alternate routes available during closure using the map below]

Drivers will now have to follow detours around the closure and enter I-4 eastbound from Kirkman Road.

Motorists traveling northbound on Universal Boulevard to eastbound I-4 will continue north on Universal Boulevard, turn right onto Major Boulevard, turn right onto caravan Court, turn tight onto International Drive, turn right onto Kirkman Road and then follow the signs to the eastbound I-4 on-ramp.

Motorists traveling southbound on Universal Boulevard to eastbound I-4 will continue south on Universal Boulevard, turn left onto International Drive, turn left onto Kirkman Road, and then follow the signs to the eastbound I-4 on-ramp.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

Signs are up warning drivers of the closure, but tourists worry it could cause problems for people who aren't familiar with the area.

"It's always a challenge down here driving. But traffic moves, it just doesn't move fast," tourist Gene Case said.

FDOT tells News 6 modifications or extensions to the schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.

Transportation officials said motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving through the work zone.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.