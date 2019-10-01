I-4 Ultimate work to resume Wednesday following worker's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - After an I-4 construction worker was killed Saturday and another person was injured, work on the I-4 Ultimate project will resume as soon as Wednesday, according to SGL Constructors.

A construction worker was killed and another was injured Saturday near Lake Lucerne in downtown Orlando, when a beam slipped off a piece of equipment and hit two SGL workers, according to the company.

The employee, Ulises J. Corrales Ibarra, was the fifth person killed while working on the 21-mile project. and the second worker killed this year.

[RELATED: Documents detail OSHA investigations following I-4 worker deaths]

While work on the major construction project will continue, no concrete girder placement will restart until SGL has identified what led to Saturday's fatal incident.

"Steel girder placement may resume sooner as the investigation progresses," SGL Constructors Communications Manager Russ Handler said in an email. "We remain focused on understanding the root cause of Saturday's incident and implementing any safety measures as needed following the investigation."

FDOT officials said crews returned to work Tuesday where supervisors went over all the safety protocols at work sites.

Handler said workers were paid during the voluntary work stoppage at no additional cost to Florida taxpayers.

The $2.3 billion project began in 2015.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.