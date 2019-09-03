Indialantic man dies after fall while putting up plywood for Hurricane Dorian

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A 68-year-old Indialantic man who was putting plywood on the windows of a beachside condominium in preparation for Hurricane Dorian apparently fell three stories to his death, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Wavecrest Avenue in Indialantic. The man was identified as David Bradley, Indialantic police said. Police said Bradley was standing on a ladder in the screened-in balcony facing the sea when he fell. He may have possibly had a cardiac episode during the incident.

"He was putting up the plywood and lost his balance and fell through the screen," said Chief Mike Connor of the Indialantic Police Department. Bradley fell onto the ground below, behind the condo which faces the shoreline, police said.

Police were called to the scene within minutes. An investigation is ongoing. Property owners across Brevard were busy over the weekend making final preparations and putting up shutters in anticipation for Dorian's potential impact. At least five people were killed in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian's slow passage.

