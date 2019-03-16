Innocent bystander dies in St. Cloud crash after man rams girlfriend's car, police say

Debris is seen on March 16, 2019 from a five-car crash on Old Canoe Creek Road. (Image: Amanda Castro/WKMG)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man rammed into his girlfriend's car Friday night in St. Cloud, causing a chain reaction crash resulting in an innocent person being killed, according to witnesses and police.

St. Cloud police said the five-vehicle crash shut down Canoe Creek Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday in all directions from Capital Boulevard to Nolte Road.

According to authorities, Andric Barksdale, 34, followed his girlfriend's car in his own vehicle and then rammed into her, causing the crash. The woman had several other people in her car.

One person was killed and several others have serious injuries, police said. Authorities did not say which vehicle the victim was in.

Barksdale is charged with vehicular manslaughter and aggravated battery.

Police said the road is not expected to fully reopen until late Saturday morning as homicide investigators are still on scene. Northbound lanes of Old Canoe Creek Road reopened just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

St. Cloud police said the argument between the couple possibly started in Orange County and Barksdale followed his girlfriend into Osceola County.

