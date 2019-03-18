Innocent bystander killed in domestic violence crash was mother, nurse

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A chain-reaction crash that police say killed an innocent driver stemmed from an argument between a couple that started in Orange County, ending in Osceola County.

Police haven't yet released the reason for the argument.

Investigators said Andric Barksdale, 34, followed his girlfriend's car in his own vehicle and then rammed into her, causing the crash. The woman had several other people in her car.

One person was killed and several others have serious injuries, police said.

Barksdale's girlfriend called 911 from the crash scene.

"My 9-year-old son is in the car and my 10-year-old son is in the car," she said.

Yesenia Quiles Reyes, 30, died on scene. Her uncle told News 6 she was the innocent driver hit during the chain-reaction crash. He said she worked as a nurse at Osceola Regional Medical Center and she loved to give back.

"She liked to work with people, and that’s the reason she is a nurse. She liked to save people, let’s put it that way," said the victim's uncle, Jose Quiles.

He said she was a working mother who leaves two small boys behind.

"Every time she would go out, that’s what she would do, she would hug her kids," Quiles said. "Right now, it’s like I still see her smile, and she’s going to be missed."

Barksdale is charged with vehicular manslaughter and aggravated battery.

On Sunday, Barksdale was given a total bond of $10,500.

Old Canoe Creek Road remained closed through most of Saturday morning as homicide investigators were still on scene. Both directions reopened just after 10 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Reyes' children. If you want to help, click here.

Osceola Regional Medical Center officials released a statement about Reyes' death.

"This is a sad and tragic event. She was a wonderful OR nurse who used her special training helping to save lives in our facility. She will be missed by all. Our heart and prayers go out to her family and especially her two young children. The hospital will be honoring Yesenia with a memorial service in conjunction with her family, after her funeral," the statement read.

