Intruder pistol-whips teen during Orlando home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man broke into an Orlando home through a window and pistol-whipped a teenager Tuesday morning during a home invasion.

The armed home invasion was reported at 5:12 a.m. in the 6800 block of Sugarbush Drive.

Orange County sheriff's deputies said the 17-year-old victim was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital with a head injury. The victim's father said his son received stitches, but he will be OK.

The father said the intruder, whom the family of four does not know, cracked a window lock and climbed into the house while everyone was asleep.

The gunman demanded money and pistol-whipped the teen before leaving, the father said. The family said nothing was stolen from the home.

A search was launched for the intruder, who deputies said is believed to have escaped in a vehicle, but he was not found, according to deputies. A description of the intruder, believed to be in his late teens, has not been released.

Sheriff's deputies said some drugs were found in the home, but it's not immediately known if they were connected with the break-in.

An investigation is ongoing.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.