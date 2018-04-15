Homicide investigation underway in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man who was found on the ground in downtown Orlando Sunday died, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the man, who was believed to be 25 to 35 years old, was found collapsed near in the 200 block of Terry Avenue around 2:35 a.m.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the man's name.

Investigators did not say what caused the man's injuries. They said there were signs of trauma on his body when he was found.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. No details about any possible suspects were immediately available.

