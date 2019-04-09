Investigation underway after toddler death in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a toddler death in Melbourne, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said around 1:20 p.m. on April 4 a driver told fire personnel her 14-month-old was in medical distress.

"I spoke to one of our guys and said hey, 'he’s having active seizures, we need to get him some medication on board,' and at that time one of the other medics was starting an IV in the kid's arm," EMS Chief Phil Leitz said.

Investigators said at first it was determined the kid was suffering from a heat-related illness and was transported to the Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the kid was flown to AdventHealth for Children in Orlando for further treatment.

The 14-month-old died at the hospital on Saturday.

