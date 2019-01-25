Man found shot to death in doorway of Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after one man was found dead and another was found injured at a home Thursday night in east Orange County, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies went to a home in the 1400 block of Vonderay Road, near State Road 417 and East Colonial Drive, at 8:45 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officials said a 53-year-old man, who has been pronounced dead, was found in the open doorway of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The homeowner, a 47-year-old man, was found inside the home with significant head injuries, officials said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

News 6 was told homicide detectives were called to the scene. As News 6 arrived, an ambulance was seen leaving the area. Officers were seen taking statements from several people.

News 6 also saw law enforcement walking around with long guns.

Investigators said they are not looking for any suspects and the situation is isolated. It's not known what led to the incident.

