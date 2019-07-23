Investigators identify victim found dead in Merritt Island home

Merritt Island, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man.

Deputies found Deundrell Turpin dead in a home on the 5900 block of North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island Sunday around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say they first received a report from another resident in the home. The caller told authorities they came home to find Turpin injured. When deputies arrived to the home they pronounced Turpin dead.

Investigators spent much of the afternoon collecting evidence and conducting interviews. They are working to learn the circumstances surrounding Turpin's death.

It's not clear if Turpin lived at the home, or if there are any suspects.

Deputies ask if anyone knows any information regarding Turpin's death, to call the Sheriff's Office at 321-633-8413 or report tips anonymously to 1-800-423-TIPS.

